COUNTY NEWS: The Ivy unveils plan for its first Sussex restaurant

Exclusive restaurant The Ivy is set to open a base in The Lanes this spring, and has today given a glimpse of what to expect when it opens its doors.

It will be The Ivy’s first Sussex restaurant, in the Grade-II listed 51 Ship Street, Brighton.

The building was once home to the city’s central Post Office which closed in 2007.

The new eatery will be set over 6,000 sq ft, and will have 240 covers, The Ivy said.

Yishay Malkov, executive operations director at The Ivy Collection, said: “We are thrilled to be opening a new restaurant in the heart of Brighton’s historic quarter. As a city with a rich cultural, music and arts scene, Brighton is the perfect place to open our first Sussex-based restaurant. We can’t wait to become a part of the city when we open our doors this spring.”

The Ivy said its new Brighton restaurant, like its sister sites in Soho and Tunbridge Wells, will serve breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks, bespoke cocktails and dinner.

An Ivy spokesperson said: “Highlights from the breakfast menu will include eggs Benedict and Royale, avocado and spinach Benedict and The Ivy Collection’s well-loved avocado, tomato and sesame on toasted granary. The all-day menu, available from 11.30am until late, will offer a combination of Ivy favourites, such as brioche crumbed chicken Milanese with rocket, capers and tomatoes; and for dessert, a melting chocolate bombe with milk foam, vanilla ice cream, honeycomb centre and hot salted caramel sauce.”

The Ivy in the Lanes will feature a restaurant, central bar and private dining room seating up to 20 guests.

The critically-acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio is consulting on the restaurant’s interiors, and features will include artwork inspired by the local area, an onyx bar, pendant lighting, marble floor tiles, polished parquet panel flooring and a mixture of leather banquettes and bar stools, The Ivy said.