Council bittersweet after Hastings Pier sale

Hastings Borough Council said it was ‘disappointed’ other bidders of Hastings Pier were not given more time to develop their plans before the popular landmark was sold.

Hastings Pier was officially sold to Sheikh Abid Gulzar, from Eastbourne Pier, after he met with administrators on Friday (June 15) to complete the purchase.

After the announcement, Hastings Borough Council said it was ‘obviously pleased’ the town’s pier had a long term future, but expressed concerns about the sale process.

Council spokesperson Kevin Boorman said: “We are very pleased that our pier, one of the town’s most popular attractions, has had so much interest, and that it has been sold as a going concern.

“We cannot comment on the new owner’s plans, as he has not yet shared them with us. We do hope that we are able to meet him very soon.

“We did meet some of the other bidders, and their plans were exciting; we are disappointed that they weren’t given the time they asked for to develop them, as they could have had a major transformational effect on the town.

“We know that a lot of people, paid staff and many volunteers, have worked very hard indeed over the past few years to secure a long term future for the pier, and we would like to pay tribute to them. If it hadn’t been for their efforts, the pier would not have been saved. We are very grateful indeed for all that they have done.”

Related stories:

BREAKING NEWS: Hastings Pier sold to private entrepreneur

PICTURES: Community group vows ‘it is not over yet’ in Hastings Pier sale

Amber Rudd ‘pleased to see’ community bid for Hastings Pier

Rumour of Hastings Pier sale sparks protest gig

Mum writes to Sir Paul McCartney to ‘save Hastings Pier’ in son’s memory