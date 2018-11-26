Competition to find best photographs to promote 1066 Country

The partnership responsible for promoting the area as a tourist destination is looking for photographs to use in its promotional material, including online and in leaflets.

A competition is being run by 1066 Country Marketing, with the best picture winning £200, and up to four runners-up receiving prizes of £50.

Other quality photos that are submitted may be used with permission, and full credit given.

Kevin Boorman, manager of 1066 Country Marketing, said: “We are launching our new website early next year, and are looking for exciting, dynamic images that we can add to our picture library. Photographs should capture the essence of 1066 Country, and can cover all seasons.

“We know that the area and our many events are really photogenic, and that there are some great photographers locally, so this will be a chance for them to see their work online or in print and, if the very best, earn a cash prize too.”

The competition closes on December 20, and the winners will be announced in January.

Full details of how to enter can be found on the 1066 Country website, at www.visit1066country.com/photo-competition.

