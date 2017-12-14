Community rallies to support village pub

A pub landlord’s daughter has thanked the Three Oaks community for their support while sewer network improvements have reduced access to her father’s pub.

Southern Water started drilling work to allow 120 customers to connect to a main sewer for the first time, in April 2016.

In order to do so, a 3.1km sewer needed to be installed through the village which included drilling outside the Three Oaks Pub, in Butchers Lane.

This has led to road closures along Butchers Lane on and off since Christmas last year causing ‘a loss of business at the pub’, according to Vicky Robinson, the daughter of Nigel Robinson – the landlord at the Three Oaks Pub.

Southern Water’s work is not expected to be completed until November 2018 – later than the original plan of Spring 2018 – but Vicky is thankful for the support of the community despite the disruption.

She said: “We have had a number of groups book us for their Christmas dinner which has been a major boost.

“We went through a period where no people were coming in for lunch but now we fill a couple of tables so things are picking up again.”

Earlier this month, a local landscape gardener asked the community to support the pub via a Facebook post that received almost two thousand shares and hundreds of comments.

Vicky added: “I think the post has helped because we have had more people coming back to the pub and more people asking how to get here while the road works are in place.

“It is nice to read all the positive messages on there from people willing to help.

“We are still missing the passing trade of people driving through the village and popping in for a drink, but we are so thankful to the brilliant community for all their help.

“We just ask that if anyone wants to visit the pub then please give us a call on 01424 813303 or message our Facebook page. We will be able to advise on how to reach us.”

Southern Water has been approached for comment.