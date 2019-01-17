Community clubs in Sussex could win a slice of £5,000 with Wall’s Pastry initiative

Wall’s Pastry has launched a new Collectors’ Club offering community groups the chance to win a slice of £5,000.

From football teams to choirs and everything in between, clubs can sign up and battle it out with the Wall’s Collectors’ Club in a bid to secure a £1,000 cash prize.

As an added bonus, at the end of the competition, everyone who has redeemed their points will be automatically entered into a prize draw, where one lucky person can win £500.

The idea is to support local clubs that need a little helping hand or support to allow then to continue their great work.

Kim Burgess, head of markets at Addo Food Group, said: “There are thousands of clubs across the UK that are carrying out great work, most with tight resources.

“By signing up to our Wall’s Collectors’ Club scheme, groups can be in with the chance of winning a slice of a £5,000 cash prize. The giveaway is our way of helping foster community spirit and keeping community pride afloat.”

Visit www.wallscollectorsclub.com to nominate a club.

Supporters can collect points with every purchase of a Wall’s Pastry product. Simply upload a picture of the receipt or product barcode to the website to redeem points, which can then be donated to the chosen club.

The Collectors’ Club campaign launched on Monday and will run until May 31, 2019.

