Celebrating Sussex’s successful small businesses

A family business has praised the ‘resilience’ of Sussex’s growing SMEs after supporting this year’s Southern Business Awards.

Software development company Khoo Systems, based in Billingshurst, West Sussex, sponsored the Small Business of the Year award, presented to Funky Hampers from Eastbourne.

Speaking at the ceremony on September 7, managing director Katherine Khoo said she chose the category because she understood the commitment small businesses had to make to creating a brand in a web-based world.

“As a family-run small business ourselves, we understand the challenges small businesses face. Running your business demands the entirety of your life and a huge amount of resilience.

“People who do that and succeed deserve really big praise.

“I think locally it is particularly very hard to get the recognition you need because you are competing not only with the high-street but around the UK online.

“It was a fantastic event. We really enjoyed it and it was very well presented.”

Khoo Systems specialises in web development and provides e-commerce websites to SMEs through its iPages e-commerce platform, KhooCommerce ERP and ChurchPages content management system.

