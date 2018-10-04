Boss of Sussex seafront attraction the i360 resigns

The boss of the British Airways i360 has resigned, the board of the Sussex attraction announced today (October 3).

Steve Bax joined the i360 in July 2017 after the departure of former boss Eleanor Harris.

Mr Bax will be replaced in the short term by David Sharpe, the former managing director of the London Eye, until a successor is found.

The move comes months after the Brighton seafront attraction asked ‘financial breathing space’ in its payments to the council, as initial visitor numbers were lower than expected in the first two years.

A statement from Julia Barfield, chair of Brighton i360 Ltd, said: “It is with regret that the board of Brighton i360 Ltd has accepted the resignation of Steve Bax, our executive director, who has decided to leave the company to explore other opportunities. His last day in the office will be Wednesday 10 October and he will be on garden leave until the end of February 2019.

“Since joining us in July 2017, Steve has helped the company support many local charities and has worked hard to forge strong links with the local community. He has also helped us to develop a diverse portfolio of products and events.

“To ensure a smooth transition of leadership, we are delighted to announce that David Sharpe, former Managing Director of the London Eye, has agreed to join us, initially on a part-time basis, until a successor is appointed. David has decades of experience leading business and operations at London’s top attractions and we consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have secured his services.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Steve for his leadership of the i360 team and wish him all the best for the future.”

The i360 was built by London Eye creators Mark Barfield Architects, and allows visitors to enjoy the views of Sussex in a glass pod from 450ft high.

The British Airways opened on Brighton seafront in August 2016.