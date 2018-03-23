Beloved dogs can join in special day

Having your dog attend your wedding as a VIP is now far from a ‘Barking Mad’ idea.

With many wedding venues now becoming dog-friendly, the concept of having your hound around on your special day is increasing in popularity.

And now, dog lovers who are planning a wedding in the Hastings area can involve their beloved pet in their big day too, thanks to a new service being offered by dog sitting specialists, Barking Mad Hastings.

Owner-operator Lorna Martin said: “Wedding day pet care can be very problematic as pretty much everyone you would trust to look after your four-legged best friend will be a guest at your special ceremony. At Barking Mad, we simply adore dogs and understand that they become a real part of the family.

“As such, it can be unfathomable to consider having such an important celebration without them.

“Our bespoke dog wedding chaperone service allows the bride and groom to relax and enjoy the wedding, knowing their pet is in safe hands. We create an experience which the wedding party and their guests will love, providing fantastic photo opportunities and creating treasured memories, while also ensuring the happiness and welfare of their dog.”

Barking Mad Hastings’ advice for planning a wedding with a canine VIP is ensure you book a dog-friendly wedding venue; advise all guests that a dog will be attending the wedding in case of allergies; carefully consider what role you would like your pet to play in the proceedings, according to their temperament; and make sure any accessories are safe and comfortable for your pet.

Call Lorna on 01424 400224 for more information.

Barking Mad is part of the Franchise Brands plc group of companies. Visit www.barkingmad.uk.com.