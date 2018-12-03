Amber Rudd MP visits St Leonards development site to see progress being made on 109 new homes

Hastings MP Amber Rudd visited the Archery Ground site in St Leonards to see the progress being made on a new 109-home development.

Gemselect have been involved with the Archery Ground site since 2018 and say it is now taking shape.

Close and lengthy cooperation with the local planning and conservation department was undertaken by the Battle-based developers, to ensure the development preserved the heritage of the area.

The Archery Gardens development will be a selection of 109 new and refurbished properties, blending modern architecture with the historical setting of Decimus Burton’s St Leonards.

The Archery Ground, a former quarry used in the 19th century by the Royal St Leonards Archers and then laid out as a garden, was dedicated to educational use for the Hastings College of Art and Technology in the 1950s.

Demolished in 2015 by Gemselect, it has been a ‘work in progress’ for some time but now, the new homes are in sight.

Rt Hon Amber Rudd, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, visited the site this week to take a look at the progress being made and was as impressed as her previous visit, when she commented that the project was “an inspiring example of community activism”.

Following a recent visit, Ms Rudd said: “I was delighted to meet with Gemselect and to see the progress being made on this project.

“It is clear that Gemselect are focusing on involving the community by using our local trades, suppliers and workforce to enhance the site whilst also preserving its heritage

“Building new homes will help to address the need for housing in our area.

“I look forward to hearing more about this project as it develops and seeing their work with our community continue.”

Gemselect anticipate the first phases of new homes being available by Spring 2019 and will be available either as an outright purchases through themselves or available for rent and shared ownership through Orbit Housing Association.

The total build spend is anticipated to be in the region of £28 million which the developers say will be a much-needed financial boost in the heart of St Leonards.

Read more:

Stolen dog reunited with owners after being found at St Leonards address

Rail campaigner praised for work to transform long-neglected station on Hastings to Rye line

Hastings Pier owner reveals plans for 2019