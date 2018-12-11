1066 Country businesses celebrate success at tourism awards

Businesses from 1066 Country celebrated success at last week’s Beautiful South Awards – the highlight of the 2018 tourism calendar.

Presented by TV and radio presenter Mark Jones, and hosted by headline sponsor, the Grand Brighton, the awards saw 74 prestigious gold, silver and bronze trophies handed out along with 18 highly commended being awarded.

Karen and Malcolm Twist, owners of The Laindons in Hastings

This year’s awards saw a bumper crop of 1066 Country businesses walk away triumphant with a clutch of glittering trophies in a number of categories.

The winners were as follows:

Glamping Business of the Year: Swallowtail Hill, Beckley (Bronze)

Tourism Experience of the Year: Source Park Hastings (Silver)

Tourism Pub of the Year: The Bell in Ticehurst (Gold)

Bed and Breakfast and Guesthouse of the Year: Boreham House, Boreham Street (Gold), Coast B&B, Bexhill (Silver) and The Laindons, Hastings (Bronze)

Stewart Drew, Chair of the 1066 Country Marketing Partnership and CEO of the De La Warr Pavilion said: “It was fabulous to see so many of our members being rewarded at these exciting tourism awards. They were up against stiff competition from across the South East, an area stretching from Bournemouth up to Oxfordshire and to Kent.

“The Bed and Breakfast of the Year category was dominated by our region, walking away with all three awards.

“The breadth and quality of accommodation has really shone through in recent years, when you add this to an exciting calendar of year round events, brilliant heritage and cultural attractions, and stunning countryside, 1066 Country is fast becoming a stand out, must visit destination.” The awards are run by Tourism South East to recognise excellence in the industry.