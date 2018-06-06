Bus lanes work to start on busy St Leonards road

Drivers could face disruption from next week as work begins to build bus lanes in St Leonards.

The work starts on Monday (June 11) and is expected to last 10 weeks.

The bus lanes proposals have caused controversy as residents in Bexhill Road called for the plans to be scrapped.

They said the scheme would lead to the loss of valuable car parking spaces.

The county council said the measures are a condition of planning permission and Department for Transport funding for the Link Road, which was opened in December 2015.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “Our highways contractor will begin work on bus priority measures on the A259 between Glyne Gap and Harley Shute Road.

“These improvements, part of a package of complementary highway improvement measures being taken forward alongside the Bexhill to Hastings Link Road, will help to maintain the reduced traffic levels on the A259 brought about by the opening of the Link Road.

“They include sections of bus lane and upgraded bus stop facilities including high-access kerbs and real-time passenger information boards showing the times of the next buses to arrive at the stop.

“The scheme is aimed at improving the speed and reliability of bus services in the area and encouraging more people to use public transport.

“The work will take around 10 weeks and the road will remain open throughout. Some of the work at bus stops may require temporary traffic lights, but they will only be used outside peak times and will be removed outside of working hours.

“While there may at times be some delays at times, we hope to keep any disruption to a minimum and would ask residents and motorists to bear with us while we complete a scheme which will have lasting benefits for Hastings, Bexhill and the wider area.”