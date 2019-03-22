Burst water main in Hastings prompts fire service response

The fire service was called to assist following reports of a burst water main in Hastings yesterday evening (Thursday, March 21).

Firefighters were called to Laton Road, Hastings, at 7.43pm, a fire service spokesman said.

The burst water main was affecting three neighbouring roads, according to the spokesman.

Crews worked to make the scene safe.

A spokesman from Southern Water confirmed that the water main was fixed by 2am this morning.

