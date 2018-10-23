Brothers’ taste of life in the fast lane

Two autistic brothers were taken for a spin in a brand new Mustang thanks to the generosity of a local car dealership.

Holly Blakeley is mum to Kieran and Archie. Holly was looking at cars at Birchwood Ford, St Leonards when she mentioned to sales executive Scott Mundy that both her sons have ASD and her eldest really struggled when she last changed her car. To help overcome this, Scott suggested that she took them in to look at the cars and have a spin in a brand new Mustang.

“I was surprised and grateful,” she said.

“He didn’t have to suggest it or use his time to take the boys out when we were not buying a mustang.

“He booked us in and I turned up with the boys.

“The whole team at Birchwood Ford were so good with them.

“They looked in all the cars and the excitement they had for the cruise in a sports car was amazing.

“Having an Autism Friendly hair salon myself it was a real joy to see another company taking time with my boys.

“They gave up time and expense to give my boys a memory they will never forget.

“I hope more companies will become Autism Friendly. Because of this experience my son, who really does struggle with change, embraced our new car with no meltdowns.

“So thank you Birchwood Ford!”

Scott said: “The boys were really sweet. Birchwood Ford is one hundred percent Autism Friendly. All families are welcome.”

