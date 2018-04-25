Brothers chalk up 124 years in Winkle Club

Old Town brothers Dee Day and Kenny White have been members of Hastings Winkle Club for an incredible 124 years.

Kenny is 86 and Dee Day will be 74 this year. They grew up in the Dolphin pub, right next to Winkle Island and Kenny went on to be landlord of the Dolphin.

Club members have to display their winkle by ‘winkling up’ when asked, or pay a fine to charity.

Dee Day said: “My dad decided to make me a Winkle Club member on my 18th birthday as he wanted some help with the carnival float. He gave me my winkle along with a hammer, saw and paint brush.

“In the old days my winkle was always out and being shown, but not so much these days. Now my winkle only sees daylight once a month. Winkle up all you new and young members!”

Picture by Sid Saunders.

