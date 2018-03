A St Leonards primary school is partially closed today (Monday) due to a broken boiler.

Silverdale Primary Academy, in Perth Road, has closed part of the school due to a broken boiler and the low temperatures in classrooms.

A spokesman for the school said: "Unfortunately the boiler which heats our EYFS and KS1 departments is broken. This has meant that the temperature in these classrooms has dropped below 11 degrees Celsius. KS2 is heated by a different boiler and remains open."