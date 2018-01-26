British Embassy honour for Westfield vineyard

Vineyard Workers at Carr Taylor Vineyards in Westfield had thousands of reasons to celebrate after winning a substantial order to supply their award-winning bubbly to the British Embassy in Rome.

The vineyard, which was one of the first in the country to produce champagne style wines on a commercial scale, was founded more than 40 years ago by David Carr Taylor, who remains the chairman to this day.

David said: “It’s a testament to how the quality of English wines has improved over the years that we are able to compete on the world stage for orders such as these.

“People don’t realise that there are more than 350 English vineyards and many, like us, are winning international awards against stiff competition from established world wineries.”

Winemaker Alex Carr Taylor added: “For us to win such a prestigious order is a major accolade and helps secure the future of local workers without whose dedication, we would be lost.

“The Embassy will always seek to showcase and promote the very best that our country has to offer so for us to be the chosen supplier is particularly gratifying.”

The Carr Taylor Vineyard started planting the 21 acre farm site with vines in 1971 and converted part of the farm buildings into a house, with the rest eventually became the winery, shop and bonded warehouse. As time went on and demand for the wines grew, the vineyard planted an adjacent 16 acre site in the early 1990s, bringing the total area of vineyards to its current 37 acres. It was in the glorious summer of 1976 that the vineyard produced its first commercial crop.

It is open every day and offers free wine tasting in the vineyard shop.

Visit https://www.carr-taylor.co.uk/ for more details.