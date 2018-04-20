Brave victim speaks out after paedophile jailed

A paedophile has been jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls over a 12-year period.

Richard Moughton, 59, of Fairstone Close, Hastings, was jailed for a total of seven years when he appeared at Brighton Law Courts on Friday, April 13. He had earlier been found guilty after trial of eight sexual offences against two young girls. The court heard how the offences took place in Battle, where Moughton previously lived, between 1998 and 2010.

Following the sentencing hearing, one of his victims has bravely waived her right to anonymity to speak about her experiences.

Alex Morton, now 26 years old, said: “I couldn’t be happier with the sentence, it’s more than what I expected he would get, so I think it was a good result. I’m pleased the judge agreed he is dangerous.

“It has given me some closure but more than anything I’m just happy that he won’t be able to do it to anyone else. I was angry that he denied it but he has made it worse for himself really. I think it just shows that they saw through him in the end.”

In passing sentence, the judge described Moughton’s offending as ‘persistent and long-term abuse’ and told him that he had ‘created an atmosphere of fear’ for his victims. She also said she believed he continued to be a danger to children.

In passing sentence, the judge paid tribute to the bravery of Alex and the second victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in coming forward to the police to report Moughton’s abuse.

She said: “I hope this [sentence] will provide you with some closure. Good luck to both of you.”

Moughton was given a total prison sentence of 18 and half months across all of the eight counts – with the longest of individual sentences amounting to three years.

To reflect the seriousness and sustained nature of the abuse, the judge chose to run several of the offences as consecutive (rather than concurrent) sentences. As a result Moughton has an overall prison sentence of seven years. He is expected to serve half of this sentence in prison and half on licence.

The judge also ordered Moughton to be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years and ordered him to be a registered sex offender for life.

For advice and support, contact the national Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre on 0808 802 9999.