A boy was taken to hospital following a collision with a car.

Police said the incident happened on Monday (June 4) in Filsham Road, St Leonards while he was walking to school.

A spokesman said: “The collision occurred shortly after 8.35am.

“The boy was taken to the Conquest Hospital with minor injuries.

“The vehicle is reported to have been a blue car, possibly a 4x4, which made off from the scene.”

Anyone who saw what happened should call 101, quoting serial 370 of 04/06.