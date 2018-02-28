Boxing challenge to help mum fight the good fight and ‘kick cancer’s butt’

A local man is taking a charity boxing challenge to help and support his mum as she battles an aggressive form of cancer.

Alan Wren, who lives in St Leonards, is training for the Hastings Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) challenge at Sussex Coast College, on April 7. UWCB is described as a unique opportunity for people with no boxing background to experience the world of boxing, in a safe and enjoyable environment whilst raising money for Cancer Research UK. Alan says he’s hoping to raise a pile of cash for a special cause. “My mum Kim was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2017,” he said. “It is an aggressive form of cancer but treatable. She’s doing well and waiting for her op in March.

Kim and Chris Wren SUS-180227-153617001

“I lost my uncle Edward to prostrate cancer not so long ago. He fought hard but lost his battle. He was only 42. Then, a few weeks back I noticed a link online for the UWCB. I thought well, we can all do our bit right? So with some hard training in place I’m set to enter the ring on April 7.”

Alan, along with other men and women who are entering the event, is training at Fighting Tigers Gym, St Leonards which he says has been hard but enjoyable, adding: “I’m not a boxer but I’m getting as fit as I can in eight weeks and I never felt better - I can do this! I’m definitely out of my comfort zone as, even at 36, I’ve suffered with anxiety, and still do, so it really is about pushing yourself through the limits.

“My mum is kicking cancer’s butt and I want to do what I can to support her.

“I want to fight for my uncles memory and for everyone touched by this illness by raising money for Cancer Research UK to help win the fight for everyone. Thank you to everyone that has donated so far.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-wren2