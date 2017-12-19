Boot fairs raise bumper amount

The monthly indoor boot fairs run by a small group of King’s church members, at the Hastings Centre have raised thousands of pounds for charity and hailed as a great success.

The boot fairs are held throughout the winter on the second Saturday of the month from October to April, 9-12noon.

Jackie and Andy Moule SUS-171219-144340001

The fairs are organised by Andrew Moule, wife Jackie and his small team of King’s Church members, Hugh Dowling, Bob Beaney, and Vince Fernandez.

Andrew says the idea to hold indoor boot fairs was a decision that came from the heart. “We felt drawn to doing something to demonstrate God’s love and blessing over our community,” he said. “So we started running this very popular event with the support from King’s church elders in 2014 and it is now starting it’s 5th year. There’s usually over 40 stalls and around 200 buyers each month. We love putting on this event as it enables sellers to raise money both for charity and themselves, in a warm building. Buyers can grab a bargain in an enjoyable atmosphere, and enjoy a drink in the Coffee Box cafe.

“We’ve had an increasing turnout of sellers and buyers this year, resulting in a record £2,349 being raised for mainly local charities.”

The last boot fair of 2017 was held on December 9 and Andy says it was a good end to the year. “ I thought the atmosphere from sellers was very good and enjoyable! There was a good turn out with sellers and buyers getting in the festive spirit and helping to raise £310 for this month’s chosen charity Snowflake Night Shelter.”

To book or for more details call Andy on 07711077212.