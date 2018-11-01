Bonfire celebrations: Staplecross ablaze as family friendly bonfire lights up village

Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society enjoyed a clear starry night for its big celebration last Saturday.

John Lederer, from the Bonfire Society, said: “Yet again the event dubbed The Best Village Bonfire attracted a large crowd determined to enjoy the evening.

Photo by Frank Copper

“Figures from the gate collection and other attractions point to yet another great year.

“This is very important to the society as monies raised go to charities and good causes.

It is still only £1 to enter the bonfire field which is considered amazing value for what was described by many as a magnificent firework display.

The society spent more on the display this year and new more colourful fireworks were seen. A massive cheer went up at the finale, as a huge ball of colour lit the sky.

Photo by Frank Copper

The evening started with the ever-popular fancy dress competition, which, again recorded a large number of entrants and was held at the village hall.

Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society and the 20 visiting Bonfire Societies formed the torch lit procession, which, wended its way from Staplecross, to Cripps Corner and back.

The procession was lit by burning torches which made the dark lanes very atmospheric. Bright red flares illuminating the trees and bushes could be seen from a long way away.

“As the procession moved back up the hill to Staplecross it was joined by lots of local people who followed it on to the bonfire field.

Photo by Frank Copper

“This was followed by the lighting of the Grand Bonfire and the amazing fireworks display.

The Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society would like to thank everyone who supported this event: the huge number of spectators and their generosity, all other bonfire societies who were represented and everyone who gave their time, energy and support throughout the year and on Saturday night to ensure that the evening was a roaring success.

“A special thanks to the ambulance and first aiders , police, firemen, and all other organisations involved.

The Society is confident that it will once again be able to make worthwhile donations to the charities and local organisations, which it supports.

Photo by Frank Copper

Donations will be presented to these organisations at the annual carol service which will be held at St Marks Church, Staplecross in December.

Some members attend dressed in their society costumes, which makes the service very enjoyable. All members and non members are welcome. For more information log on to www.esbs.org.net.

Isla Morgan won Girls Under 7 fancy Dress with Grayson Mathews winning the boys section. Best pair in fancy dress were Marion Brown and Mandy Ruston. The Brown Trophy went to The Forge Lane Kids. Best visiting society - Hawkhurst.

Photo by Frank Copper

Photo by Frank Copper

Photo by Frank Copper