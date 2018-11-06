Bonfire celebrations: Family friendly Robin Hood Bonfire lights up Icklesham

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Robin Hood Bonfire Society’s celebrations on Sunday night.

The event, which takes place in a field next to the Robin Hood pub at Icklesham, featured a huge bonfire and spectacular firework display.

Robin Hood Bonfire 2 SUS-180611-114942001

It is well loved as a family bonfire yet features may of the elements of Sussex bonfire traditions, including flaming torches, firecarts and drumming groups.

Attending the event were members of bonfire societies from Hastings and Eastbourne, as well as section 5 drumming group and Fishbone Ash dancers.

Sophie Thompson has the honour of lighting this year’s bonfire.

There was a temporary road closure on the A259 while a torchlit procession to the bonfire site took place

Robin Hood Bonfire 1 SUS-180611-114903001

The event has support from many local businesses and raised money for local good causes. The Robin Hood Bonfire Society works through the year to raise money to buy the fireworks for the display.

Andrew Clifton was there to record the event with these great photos.

