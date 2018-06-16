Bomb squad called to St Leonards

A bomb squad was on scene in a St Leonards street yesterday (Friday).

Emergency services including police and the fire and rescue service rushed to Bexhill Road at about 2.45pm, where potentially explosive materials were found in a house.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police have cordoned off an area of Bexhill Road, St Leonards after potentially explosive materials were found in an occupied house.

“An explosive ordnance unit has been sent to the scene and there is a cordon in the area.”

More information when we get it.

Photos by Dan Jessup and Eddie Mitchell.