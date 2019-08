Part of a body has been found in water off the coast of Hastings this afternoon (Friday, August 23), according to police.

Sussex Police received a report from the RNLI at around 2.45pm, that part of a body had been found in the water about a mile off Hastings.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the body part was being taken to shore by the Coastguard.

The sex of the body has not yet been established, the spokesman said.