BLODS will celebrate spring with May Day fun

Bexhill Light Opera and Dramatic Society is bouncing into spring on Monday.

BLODS is holding a small family May Day event at the Manor Gardens in Bexhill Old Town from 10.30am until 2pm, all are welcome to join in.

There will be a bouncy castle for children, tempting bacon rolls, hot and cold drinks and a lucky dip, plus the opportunity to look around BLODS new home, the Little Theatre, and find out about the upcoming shows in this intimate 70 seater venue.

If anyone is interested in getting involved with BLODS in any way, both on and off stage, email blodsshows@gmail.com