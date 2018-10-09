Black cats are being denied loving new homes because of superstition

October is Black Cat Awareness Month and Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre is asking people to consider adopting a beautiful black cat as a companion.

Black cats are often overlooked by would-be adopters and remain at the centre at Chowns Hill in Hastings much longer than others even though they make wonderful pets, with some black cats staying at Bluebell Ridge for months, which is a huge cost to the charity.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge said: “A long stay at our centre can be quite distressing for felines, so we are keen to get them rehomed to a loving home as soon as possible.

“There have been many times our black cats have been overlooked purely because of their colour, it’s frustrating because it shouldn’t be about what a cat looks like. What really matters is the chemistry it has with the owner”.

“Black cats are only half as likely to be adopted as cats of other colours due to the many superstitions associated with black cats.

“Fear of a black cat crossing your path started in Europe in the Middle Ages, however in ancient Egypt, all cats, including black ones, were held in high esteem and protected by law from injury and death.

“In England, black cats do not bring bad luck, but instead they are meant to bring us good luck.

“There are many tales such as, if a black cat is seen in the audience on an opening night of a play then the show will be a success. Also, a black cat as a wedding present is thought to bring good luck too.

“Currently at Bluebell Ridge they have beautiful Hettie who is a black short haired female, 5-6 years old. She is a stunning girl who can be affectionate, playful and also has an independent side. She would suit a home where she can choose the comfort of indoors or explore the outdoors in a large garden.

“Hettie would like an older family who could give her the time and care that she needs to adapt to her new environment.

“Donald is a black short haired male who is four years old. He is a ruggedly handsome chap who has been in the wars and if only he could talk, he’d have a few tales to tell. He is very affectionate and would suit an older family in a quiet home.”

To view all of the black cats at Bluebell Ridge, please visit their website www.bluebellridge.org.uk or you can visit their centre at Chowns Hill, just off The Ridge in Hastings, which is open every day, except Thursdays from 11am until 3pm. A number of pubs locally are serving Black Cat cocktails during October to raise funds for the charity.

