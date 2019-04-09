Big wheel will light up Hastings seafront

This picture, taken by Sid Saunders, gives the first indication of what the Ferris wheel on Hastings seafront will look like at night.

Sid captured the picture on Sunday evening when tests were being carried out and the wheel radiated blue light.

Feedback received by the Hastings Observer and on social media appears to indicate a good number of people in favour of the new attraction.

Local man Mark Bailey commented: “I know it’s not going to please everyone, but I think its a great addition, permanent or otherwise. I shall be taking the grandchildren on it.”

Another Facebook user commented: “Love it! We are a seaside town and children will love it.”

People commenting on the Observer’s Facebook page included Paul Figg, who said: “I am all for it. The more Hastings can offer the better. All we need now is the marina. That would be the icing on the cake.”

Serena Chester commented: “My children can’t wait to check it out. I think its brilliant.”

Donna Johnstone said: “The town needs more attractions like this. Can’t wait to have a ride.”

