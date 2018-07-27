Big Local Fun Day in the Ore Valley

Big Local North East Hastings will be holding their annual Fun Day on Saturday, 28th July 28 at the Old Power Station site in the Ore Valley, managed by the Heart of Hastings Community Land Trust.

The fun takes place from noon to 6pm.

Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor, Cllr James Bacon will be in attendance having officially opened the Hastings Old Town Carnival earlier in the day.

Throughout the afternoon there will be a variety of local groups and artists including Los Twangueros, singer Sam Brown, the Oresome Sounds Choir and DJ Remi.

The crowd-pleasing Fabulous Red Diesel will bring the event to a close.

Attractions include a rodeo, bungee run, bouncy castle, mosaic making, T-shirt printing, drumming workshops and nature walks, along with food and drinks vendors. There will be lots to keep all the family entertained.

The annual Big Local event swaps location each year working its way round key locations within its area.

Sandown School and In2Play’s Adventure Playground have previously co-hosted the event.

The Big Local has £1-million to invest in the local community.

Entry to the fun day is free and there are entry points at Firtree Road and Upper Broomgrove Road.