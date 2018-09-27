Big hearted Hastings teen donates her hair to children’s charity

A Hastings teenager has parted with her hair to raise money for a charity that provides wigs for children who suffer hair-loss due to cancer treatment.

Amazingly it is the third time that 16 year old Bexhill College student Jasmine Butler has had her hair cut to support the Little Princess Trust.

Jasmine’s Nan Linda said: “We are very proud of her.

“Jasmine had leukaemia when she was two and a half year’s old and lost her hair twice.

“Now she wants to give something back.

“Jasmine has also been put forward by her college to meet MP Amber Rudd.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The Little Princess Trust was launched in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, from Hereford. Hannah was diagnosed with having a Wilms tumour and after a brave battle, died in 2005.

At that time, finding high quality wigs for children was very difficult and only after a long search was a suitable company eventually found which made a wig for Hannah. She very much enjoyed wearing her wig, particularly on special occasions.

After Hannah passed away, her parents, Wendy and Simon decided that the most fitting way to use this help was to launch a charity dedicated to providing specialist real hair children’s wigs. Since its inception, the charity has now helped thousands of children. It re;lies solely on the efforts of community fund raisers.

Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk for more information.

