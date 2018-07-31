Big hearted Hastings man Nigel takes on 100 mile walk to help college students

A big-hearted Hastings man is undertaking an epic 100 mile walk this month to raise money to support students at Sussex Coast College.

Nigel James, 54, works as a security officer at the college campuses.

He explained: “Every year I undertake a long distance walk for good causes and this is my 13th year. Last year I raised money for Hastings Pier by walking the Saxon Shoreway.

It was while working at the College I witnessed the work done by the Tutors and learned of some of the struggles the young people studying there have had to endure.

“The Pathways Unit seemed a natural choice for this years walk.

“The staff I have seen work tirelessly, helping the young people of Hastings, whose lives has been affected by serious challenges that have impacted on their education.

Starting on August 25 I will follow the 100 mile Cotswold Way National Trail from Chipping Camden in Gloucestershire to Bath in Somerset. I will be walking alone carrying all I require to complete the trail.

“The money raised will go towards buying musical and sports equipment to allow expansion of the curriculum as well as helping provide emergency food and housing for students.

“Everyone needs a hand up sometime, so this is my attempt to help these young people and their tutors.”

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nigel-james-2018.

The Pathways programme supports and builds the confidence of young people who want to progress onto mainstream college courses.

See also: Sussex Coast College set to teach new T Levels