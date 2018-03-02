Bid to raise funds for a memorial bench in memory of brave mum

Money is being raised to fund a memorial bench in memory of a mother who lost her battle with cancer last month.

Colette Nolan was fighting aggressive stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer, which had spread to her liver and bones, and was undergoing self-funded treatment in Istanbul. This enabled her to have more precious time with her family and one-year-old son.

SUS-180227-155202001

Sadly, Colette lost her brave and courageous battle on February 13, 2018.

Friends Emma-lee Thomas and her partner George have been fundraising to support Colette and her family for the last year. Now, they’re hoping to raise £2,500 to buy a memorial bench in memory of Colette, in her hometown in Ireland.

Emma-lee said: “Colette was an inspiration to many, including myself.

“Therefore, we are continuing fundraising in her memory to raise funds to go towards a memorial bench for Colette’s family to have in her hometown in Ireland, so that they have somewhere to go and remember her.

“Please donate to our page no matter how big or small, it will all be so appreciated. And many thanks to everyone for the support they showed Colette during her battle and all the generous donations.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emma-lee-thomas-2.