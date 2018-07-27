Bicycles and deck chairs available for hire in Hastings

Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings team are staffing the seaside cycle hire hut this summer with adult bikes, balance bikes, adult electric bikes and powered trike to hire.

They will also be hiring out deck chairs for visitor and residents.

Councillor Andy Batsford, spokesperson for leisure and sports development said, “What I love about this project is we are taking a traditional cycle and deck chair hire providing all those things a exciting family seaside town should offer and then adding on top with our amazing sports and leisure team will be encouraging local people to get active so come down and get cycling”

The seaside cycle hire hut is open seven days a week 12noon to 6pm until September 3.

The Active Hastings team will also be leading a series of rides along the seafront during the summer, starting Monday, August 6. Those taking part should meet at 10.00 at the cycle hut, and it’s only £3 for an hour’s ride along the seafront. Numbers are limited, so booking is essential. For more information about this, please email Active Hastings on activehastings@hastings.gov.uk or call 01424 451051.

Costs of bike hire are from £5. When hiring a bike, photographic ID (e.g. driving license or passport) will be needed.

The seaside cycle hire hut is located next to Pelham Crescent car park, near the adventure golf.