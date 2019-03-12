Bexhill Wetherspoons offers chance to sample rare international brews when it holds Real Ale and Cider Festival

The Picture Playhouse, at Western Road, Bexhill, will be showcasing a selection of international beers when it holds a Beer and Cider Festival from Wednesday March 27 - Sunday April 7.

A spokesperson for the pub chain said: “Wetherspoon’s beer gurus have sourced some fantastic ales, from UK brewers, as well as from around the world, with international beers coming from Australia, Brazil, China, South Africa and the USA.

The five festival overseas brews will line up alongside an unrivalled range of 25 great British ales, sourced from award-winning breweries here in the UK, as well as three UK ciders, in a combined ale and cider festival.”

Réné du Toit (Darling Brew, South Africa), Rudy Favero (Sunset Brew, Brazil), Craig Basford and Jason Harris (Big Shed Brewing, Australia), Michael Jordan (Boxing Cat Brewery, China) and Jeff Bagby (Bagby Beer Company, USA) have all been brewing special beers for the festival.

Unusual UK beers on offer during the festival include an elderberry IPA from Wadsworth, a chocolate and orange stout from Black Sheep, in Yorkshire and a raspberry porter from the Double Maxim Brewery in County Durham.

There will also be three Festival ciders on offer from UK producers.

People will be able to sample festival beers or ciders in three third of a pint tasting glasses, for the price of a festival pint.

