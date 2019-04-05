Bexhill students are winners in competition to design international peace poster

Two Bexhill students have won First and Second prize in the Lions International Peace Poster competition.

The competition, for young people aged 11-13 years, is open to all 65 Lions Clubs in the South East.

It encourages youngsters to show their artistic ability and express their views, aspirations and hopes for peace. This years’ theme was “kindness matters”.

Taking first prize, with a dramatic poppy themed entry, was Ella Martin from Bexhill Academy. At a presentation at the school, Ella was presented with £55 of Hobbycraft vouchers, a certificate and plaque. The school received £250 and a trophy.

Alex Baker-Hughes one of the art teachers at the school said: “I want to thank you for all your support, time and generosity you have given us. The school will find something very special with the cheque for the art department.”

The runner up was Evlampia Zacon from St. Richard’s Catholic College, who received £50 of Hobbycraft vouchers, a certificate and medal. The school received £125.

June Hough, Chair of the Youth Committee, said: “We are delighted to have two such worthy winners.

“They continue the growing reputation of Bexhill for outstanding creative talent at both Senior and Junior school level.”

Lions President Clare Kersley added “The competition was started in 1988 to give young people the opportunity to creatively express their feelings and vision for peace.”

For information on taking part in the competition contact Bexhill Lions on 0845 833 9591,email bexhill.lions@gmail.com or visit www.bexhill.lions.org.uk.

