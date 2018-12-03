Bexhill shines bright for Christmas

Bexhill people turned out in force on Friday for the big Christmas Light switch-on event.

There was a fantastic atmosphere in the town with live music and singing, a Christmas street market and late night opening in the shops.

Bexhill Christmas celebration and lights/tree switch-on ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-180112-131052001

Santa arrived in his hot-rod- sleigh at the head of a convoy of illuminated classic cars, thanks to Bexhill 100 Motoring Club.

Organisers Bexhill Shining Lights said they were delighted with the way the event went and commented: “Thousands came out to share our Christmas event. This is all about the community coming together.”

Bexhill Mayor Cllr Azad attended the event, despite having injured his arm.

Many shops offered festive treats such as mince pies, while Yazoo handed out chocolate milkshakes.

There was a carol concert in Devonshire Square and the stunning Christmas tree was lit up at 6pm.

A stage in Western Road, provided great entertainment through the evening. Performers included Doug Smith, Uncle Bumble, St Mary’s School signing choir, Hannah Bradbeer, Diana Freedman School of Dance, JACS Community Choir, Commercial Edge Dance, blies-rock band Fire Exit, The Theatre Workshop and dance duo Anonymuz.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

