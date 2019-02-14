Bexhill Rotary help keep Sussex Air Ambulance flying high with generous donation

Members of Bexhill Rotary Club visited Redhill Aerodrome home of the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance to donate £2,000 raised locally.

President Graham Forster and Rotarian Ian Edwards were treated to an impressive tour of the offices then the helicopters by paramedics and pilots of the Service.

Rotary Air Ambulance 2 SUS-190214-111030001

The air ambulance has multiple crews, both pilots and paramedics on standby 24/7 365 days a year ready to act in just minutes to any emergency.

They expect to be off the ground within 3 or 4 minutes, needing to keep fully aware of the imminent surrounding weather conditions at all times and the aircraft at the ready to go.

With two Leonardo AW169 helicopters and a smaller MD902 Explorer aircraft, crew are ready at any time. On average they are called to 7 or 8 emergency responses a day. While the smaller aircraft has some advantages the AW169 can fly faster and further enabling quicker attendance, faster delivery to hospital and more accident victims to be reached. The larger size enables more life saving intervention to take place in the aircraft rather than on the ground to the benefit of patients.

President Graham thanked staff and complimented them on being one of the first ambulance services to introduce the faster AW169 and on the wonderful service they carry out, before handing over a cheque for £2,000.

Dora Szekfi, representing the Air Ambulance, said: “without the excellent fundraising of many organisations like Rotary the operation of the Air Ambulance a charity would not be possible”.

