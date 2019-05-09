Bexhill rescuers save poisoned foxes and elderly badger

It has been a busy start of the year for the team at Bexhill and Hastings Wildlife Rescue.

After being saved thanks to generous contributions from the public, the team at the sanctuary have set about rescuing animals in need, including a dying vixen and an elderly badger.

Bertie the elderly badger

A spokesman for the rescue said: “We are grateful to everyone who contributed toward saving the sanctuary, it has enabled us to continue helping orphaned, abandoned and injured animals. Sometimes they are in need for ‘natural’ reasons but sometimes it is at the hands of humans.

“We appreciate that not everyone shares our regard for animals, but we cannot fathom how anyone could be cruel enough to shoot seagulls or poison foxes. We wish this were a rare occurrence; however a fortnight ago, we were called out to a dying vixen, the second poisoned fox in less than a week. Even more tragic was the fact that she was a nursing mother, and the race was on to locate her cubs before it was too late.

READ MORE:

• Tributes paid to Bexhill family man who dedicated his life to volunteering

• Bexhill motorcyclist, 22, remains in hospital after serious collision

• ’Men with knives’ at Bexhill emergency incident

“Thankfully we found the three cubs within a few days, mainly due to the help of two people who had been feeding the mother, and although covered in ticks, they were otherwise healthy. Our friends at Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary will be taking over their rehabilitation this week with a view to releasing them back into the wild.”

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary also took Peggy, a three-legged fox, last year, and more recently rehomed an elderly badger called Bertie.

The spokesman continued: “Bertie came to us dehydrated, underweight, partially sighted and covered in lice. The first vet he was taken to proposed euthanasia due to his advanced years, but we felt that he deserved a chance. At the age of 20, he is the equivalent of 140 in human years, which is quite some feat! Our gentleman badger was a delight to have in our reception, but after the help of Sussex Coast vets, a long course of antibiotics and many tasty meals, he was strong enough to fly to Whitby Animal Sanctuary.

“He now has a fellow badger companion and a warm straw bed to enjoy for the remainder of his days.

“We would never turn away an animal in need.

“Thank you so much to everyone who supports, donates, and volunteers; it makes such a difference.”

For details on how to donate, visit www.facebook.com/SaveBnHRescue/.