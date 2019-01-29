Bexhill man narrowly escapes jail after ignoring driving ban

Matthew Renshaw, 34, of Pebsham Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle at Bexhill while disqualified from driving and while over the drink drive limit.

He gave a blood alcohol reading of 159 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

The offence took place at Bexhill on June 29 last year.

Renshaw also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offences, which were aggravated by similar previous convictions.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

