Bexhill family ‘financially messed up’ after Carpetright contractor installs wrong luxury tiles

A Bexhill mother fighting breast cancer said she has been left ‘financially messed up’ after a Carpetright contractor installed the wrong flooring.

Kay Charka moved into a five-bed new build property in Little Common in the first week of October 2018.

An inspector found Kay Charka's flooring sloped by up to 12mm per metre

She and her husband paid the carpet retailer almost £9,000 to install luxury vinyl tile flooring, made up of tiles that click together and are glued to the sub-floor.

However, an inspector found the click flooring installed on the ground floor by a third-party fitter working for Carpetright was not level and sloped by up to 12mm per metre.

The upstairs flooring sloped by 10mm per metre, according to the inspector.

Mrs Charka said: “We have given Carpetright six attempts to put this right. They have promised to cover all costs, however, no fitter will take the job on as the job is challenging.

“The job is so big, we have to pack, remove and store all our belongings, and find accommodation for approximately eight nights for my family – we have twin six-year-old boys and my mum stays with us from Monday to Friday.

“Our out of pocket expenses will be thousands of pounds. We are so financially messed up right now.”

In summary, an inspector said the wrong type of luxury tiles were fitted throughout the house.

The inspector also found the sub-floor on the property’s ground floor was concrete and the screed applied to make the floor even was in itself ‘not level and even’.

The inspector said the vinyl click flooring was not level, the underlay was fitted incorrectly, there was bounce in the chipboard flooring upstairs and the skirting boards and door frames were damaged by an ‘excessive’ amount of silicon sealant.

Carpetright said the issues related solely to fitting issues created by a third-party fitter who ‘no longer has any connection’ to the company.

A spokesman added: “Carpetright has offered Mrs Charka several fair resolutions and additional gestures of goodwill, all of which were declined.”

Mrs Charka said Carpetright had offered her a refund but a condition meant they could not recover their consequential losses, something Mrs Charka said equated to a significant amount.

She said she agreed with Carpetright to rectify the floors until the company changed the dates.

Carpetright added: “We have shared the fitter’s contact details with Mrs Charka and her husband, so that the fitter can resolve the problems.”

