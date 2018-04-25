Bexhill ex-executive to train as Hastings teacher

A former IBM executive is to begin teaching at a Hastings secondary school this year as part of a programme to train older professionals to become teachers.

Nicola Bolton, 54, from Bexhill, is to begin her teacher training at Ark William Parker with Now Teach, a charity which specialises in bringing late stage career changers into the profession.

A cancer survivor, who worked for the computer giant for 22 years before a 13-year civil service career, Ms Bolton decided last year that she wanted to ‘give back and nurture future superstars’.

She said: “I’m motivated by inspiring young people to achieve their potential. I think everyone deserves the right to be the best they can be.

“In 30 years of business, I’ve seen young people marginalised because they appear to lack the basic skills needed to get on in life: sometimes through lack of confidence, sometimes lack of education.”

Now Teach offers vacancies in Hastings for maths, science and language teachers, with successful applicants training at local Ark schools, William Parker and Helenswood.

Ms Bolton will join the team at Ark William Parker Academy in September.

She said: “I’ve been impressed by the quality of the teachers and senior leadership team, and there is a wonderful community feeling as you walk through the school. And although there will be challenges, I’m sure, I get a real sense of potential in the students I’ve seen so far.”

Now Teach candidates train four days a week in a school near to where they live, and go on to become fully qualified teachers at the end of the two-year programme.

To register your interest and check if you are eligible for the Now Teach programme, visit their website nowteach.org.uk.

Spaces are limited, so interested applicants are advised to apply immediately.