Bexhill College student is a top maths ace and will represent our area in a national challenge at Cambridge

Following Bexhill College’s students success in the national final of the UKMT Senior Team Mathematics Challenge last month, Thomas Finn has been invited to Trinity College Cambridge in April to train for the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

This prestigious invitation represents a substantial achievement, worthy of recognition and is based on an impressive performance in this year’s UK Senior Mathematical Challenge and in British Mathematical Olympiad (BMO), Rounds 1 and 2.

He has been selected, along with 24 other students from the UK to trial sessions, where eventually a team of six young mathematicians will be chosen to represent the UK at the 2019 IMO.

This is a yearly competition attended by approximately 100 countries.

The IMO website quotes: The competition involves contestants sitting two exams on consecutive days. Each exam lasts 4.5 hours and contains three hard problems. Contestants’ scripts are marked over the next few days with each solution (or attempt) being awarded a score out of seven.

Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are awarded to roughly half of the contestants in the ratio 1:2:3.

The content of the IMO ranges from extremely difficult algebra and pre-calculus problems to problems on branches of mathematics not conventionally covered at school and often not at university level either, such as projective and complex geometry, functional equations, combinatorics, and well-grounded number theory, of which extensive knowledge of theorems is required.

This unique event brings together the brightest young minds from around the world and represents, for them, the culmination of many years of mathematical endeavour and hundreds of attempts at solving problems.

This year, the 60th IMO is being hosted by the UK, in Bath.

Thomas has also been successful at the Bebras Computing Challenge. This challenge is a competition which measures students Computional thinking skills.

It is organised in over 40 countries and is designed to get students all over the world excited about computing.

Thomas managed to achieve the maximum score in East Sussex of 185 out of 200 in the first round and was invited to the final round at Oxford University, where he competed against the top 60 students from around the UK.

Thomas came third and he is now on the Bebras hall of fame for 2018.

