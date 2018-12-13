Bexhill church lit up by Christmas Tree Festival

Beautifully decorated Christmas trees lit up St Michael and All Angels church at Bexhill when the church held its popular annual Christmas Tree Festival last week.

The event, which is now in its 13th year, was extremely well attended and enjoyed by everyone who visited. The Festival has become an annual feature in Bexhill and is a fun community event with exhibits by St Peter’s Church, Toddler Groups, Mothers’ Union, Pebsham School, East View Housing, Fellowship of St Nicholas, Scouts as well as individual displays.

13th Annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael and All Angels church in Bexhill.''Judith Hattam and John Hudson SUS-180112-131742001

The theme this year was Christmas Carols and Songs and the tree which received the most votes was O Little Town of Bethlehem designed by Sue Crick and Chris Craven closely followed by The 12 Days of Christmas designed by the 3rd Bexhill Scouts and Cubs.

Lorraine McGuire, from the church, said: “There was a steady stream of visitors from all over the world, not just local people, and we got a lot of joy watching the children’s faces when they visited from Pebsham School and the scouting groups.

“The standard this year was exceptional and the church wardens, Judith Hattam and Ruth Gregory wish to thank all the individual people and community groups from the area who made this event such a joyful and successful fun week for adults and children alike. We ended with a party on Friday evening with mince pies, mulled wine and live music which was enjoyed by all. Hope to see you all next year.”

