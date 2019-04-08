Bexhill building firm wins top award for cottage transformation

A Bexhill-based building firm has scooped a prestigious Master Builder Award.

Mitchells Construction & Development won the prize for best Medium Renovation in the Federation of Master Builders’ (FMB) Southern Counties region awards.

The cottage before work started. SUS-190804-152219001

Since 1999, the Master Builder Awards has been a flagship for high-quality building work, showcasing examples of craftsmanship, exceptional customer service and building excellence.

Organised by the FMB, the awards programme is unique in that any project entered by the builder must be backed up by the customer – giving clients the opportunity to support those building companies that have delivered exceptional results.

The awards programme recognises the hard work and contribution that small and medium-sized (SME) building firms make to the UK construction industry.

Mitchells Construction & Development claimed the prize for work carried out extending and remodelling a former game keeper’s cottage. The original house, while small and with rather cramped rooms, was full of character and charm which the clients wished to retain.

The cottage under construction SUS-190804-152208001

The challenge was to incorporate modern steel frame extensions onto the original house while retaining the traditional appearance.

The team at Mitchells Construction & Development worked tirelessly in this remote Sussex woodland location and completed a stunning build that makes the most of the beautiful views with large folding glazed doors.

Mitchells Construction & Development was selected by the judges to win the Southern Counties region award, which was presented at a gala dinner on April 5. The firm will now go on to the national finals for the chance to win the UK category title at the InterContinental Hotel, Park Lane, London on September 20.

Phil Hodge, FMB South director, said: “The Master Builder Awards give the FMB the opportunity to celebrate a job well done and for clients to say thank you to their builders. For the construction industry, it is an opportunity to celebrate all that is good about small local building firms and their contribution to the UK economy.

The cottage after its renovation. SUS-190804-152229001

“Time and time again, we have been impressed with just how far these builders will go to ensure their client is happy. It is this dedication that we want to celebrate. Mitchells Construction & Development should feel justly proud of their achievement in winning and we wish the firm every success in the national competition.”

If Mitchells Construction & Development wins the overall national Master Builder Awards title, the firm will drive away with a new Isuzu D-Max Utah Pick Up truck worth more than £30,000. The company’s client will also receive a cheque for £1,000.