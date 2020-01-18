Bexhill armed stand-off: Suspect 'hands himself in' as fire service arrive

A man involved in an almost three-hour stand-off with armed police in Bexhill has been taken into custody.

As of 9pm, London Road has been closed for three hours after officers were called to an incident allegedly involving a firearm this evening (January 18).

Police in London Road, Bexhill. Pic: Dan Jessup

Armed officers entered a property to find cannabis and drug manufacturing equipment, sparking a stand-off with a man who climbed onto the roof.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service had been drafted in to help retrieve the man, police said, who was brought safely down from the roof.

A video from the scene shows a crane being extended from a fire engine alongside the surrounded property.

The road remains closed.

