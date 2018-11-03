Bexhill and Hastings Wildlife Rescue sanctuary could close within days

Bexhill and Hastings Wildlife Rescue could close by the end of the month after a loan to buy the sanctuary fell through at the eleventh hour.

On Tuesday, Chris Tucker from the rescue centre posted on their Facebook page asking for help to keep the centre in Chantry Avenue, Bexhill, open.

He said that 'after almost three years of fundraising to obtain enough money for a loan to purchase the property this rescue is based at', with 'many setbacks along the way', the day before the loan was due to go through they discovered their bank had turned it down.

Now, the rescue centre team has to raise the money they hoped to take out as a loan by November 26 - otherwise the rescue centre will have to be closed, and volunteers will have to leave the property and wildlife there, 'many permanent or under long-term care', Chris said.

The centre has 72 animals there at present, many of them disabled, Chris said.

It has come at a large financial cost to Chris, according to the post. He said: "I am giving up all my share in the property the rescue is based at (about £176,000) and we have raised just over half of what we need, it is insane we have to raise the rest in such a short period but that is the ruling."

Chris's Facebook post has been shared more than 450 times.

On the centre's GoFundMe page, the public has raised almost £14,000 out of a £50,000 target.

Mel Heyworth from the centre posted on the page, saying: "Just wanted to say a HUGE thank you to everybody who has donated so far - this is really gathering pace now and the recent donations have taken our total to an amazing £13000!

"It's unbelievable really the amount of support we have for the rescue. Please keep the rescue in your thoughts and donate when and if you can.

"With your help, the way things are going, the rescue will carry on and continue to make a real difference for so many animals."