Bexhill 100 Motoring Club raises thousands for good causes across Hastings and Rother

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club has donated an amazing £12,000 to local charitable organisations.

The money was raised from proceeds of their annual Classic Car Show and from this year’s two Anglo/Continental Street Markets.

Bexhill Classic Car Show. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-180828-102303001

Five charities each received £2,000 - Hastings RNLI Lifeboat; St Michael’s Hospice; Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice; Bexhill Heritage and Glyne Gap School.

The Anglo/Continental Street Market supported two charities – Charity for Kids Hastings & Rother and Shining Lights (for Bexhill’s Christmas street lighting), and they received a cheque of £1,000 each.

Bexhill Mayor Cllr Azad presented the cheques and thanked Bexhill 100 for doing wonderful work for Bexhill’s local community.

The success of this year’s Car Show also enabled Bexhill 100 MC to purchase a WW1 Tommy Statue to commemorate the end of the First World War, and this will be inaugurated at the War Memorial, Little Common Roundabout on Saturday November 10.

Club Chairman Chris Speck, said being able to make the donations made all the hard work throughout the year worthwhile, and thanked club members and show exhibitors for their combined efforts in making this year such a great success.

He also thanked main car show sponsors Abbott & Abbott estate agents; Motest of Middlesex Road and Birchwood Ford of St Leonards.

Club Treasurer, Charlie Rowland said: “everyone worked hard throughout the year and the good weather on the day produced a record turnout for the Car Show.

The total amount the Club has given to local charities in the past 14 years to in excess of £70,000.

All the charities offered profuse thanks to Bexhill 100

RNLI Hastings said the money would be put towards providing them with new lifejackets and rough weather gear.

Veronique Pullen from Glyne Gap School said the money would help them with the valuable work they do for children with severe and profound learning disabilities.

Ray Konyn from Bexhill Heritage said they would be asking members on where the money can be best used for the benefit of the community.

Jay Wooten, representing Charity for Kids, said the donation will help to purchase a specially adapted walker for a local child. Michael Matthews, of Shining Lights, said the cheque will pay for the Christmas Tree that will be on show in Devonshire Square.

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club would like to thank Rother District Council for allowing them to use The Polegrove free of charge, and for allowing the seafront shows to take place throughout the summer.

