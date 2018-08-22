Bexhill 100 Classic Car show could be the best one yet

Around 500 vehicles are expected to line up on The Polegrove on Bank Holiday Monday when Bexhill 100 Motoring Club holds its 14th Classic and Custom Car Show.

The Show will feature an American Custom/1950’s theme, complete with an American Diner backdrop and an imitation drag racing ‘Christmas Tree’ to showcase cars as they enter the arena. There will also be a wide variety of vehicles on display to appeal to all tastes and ages - ranging from vintage to modern modified cars; commercial vehicles, cycles and motorcycles.

Bexhill Classic Car Show 2 SUS-180821-141114001

Children will be able to enjoy free vintage fairground rides.

There will also be a host of stands and stalls, including a variety of food stalls, new cars, autojumble, garden equipment and toys. Several local charities will be offering a chance to win some goodies on their tombolas.

Volunteers from the Show Committee have been working very hard to match the success of last year’s show, which resulted in the Club donating £10,000 to local charities. This year’s event will support: Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station; St Michael’s Hospice; Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice; Bexhill Heritage and Glyne Gap School.

The Club would like to thank main sponsors Abbott & Abbott estate agents of Bexhill and Little Common; Motest of Middlesex Road and Birchwood Ford of St Leonards, for their generous contributions which will enable the volunteers from the Show Committee to put on the best event to date.

Club Chairman and show co-organiser, Chris Speck said: “Sponsorship from Abbott & Abbott has enabled us to offer free vintage fairground rides for children throughout the day, and they have also donated the prizes for winners of all categories. Our other main sponsors, Motest, are offering visitors to their stand a generous discount on MOTs plus other MOT and service offers and Birchwood Ford will be bringing the latest Ford Mustang for car enthusiasts to view.“

The Show has been growing in popularity since its launch in 2004. Volunteers from Bexhill 100 Motoring Club have raised in excess of £60,000 for local charitable causes in the 14 years since the start of the event.

A Club spokesman said: “We hope the local community will support us again this year, as we continue to put on a great show, whilst raising money for local causes. The Committee have been busy all year and hopes visitors will enjoy a day to remember.”

Open to the public from 10am – formal opening ceremony at 11am. The show will be opened by Major General John Moore-Bick CBE DL, High Sheriff of East Sussex. Entry is £5 for adults and free entry for under 16’s.