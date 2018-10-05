Beer bands and bratwursts at Hastings Oktoberfest

Hastings Oktoberfest returns to St Mary in the Castle this weekend promising beers, bratwursts and oompah bands.

The event offers a range of nine draught German beers, including limited edition Oktoberfest brews, a selection of craft bottled German beers and authentic German food including bratwurst and pretzels. Add live music from the renowned DDFK Oompah Band and local favourites

Hastings Oktoberfest

The Warm-up Party runs from 6.30-10.30pm on the Friday and proceeds will be going to Charity for Kids.

Tickets for the Friday Party are available from www.musicglue.com/stmaryinthecastle.

There will be limited tickets for Saturday on the door at 2pm.

