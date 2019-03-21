Beer and Music Festival in Bexhill this month will support St Michaels Hospice and Sara Lee Trust

Bexhill Rotary Club in conjunction with the De La Warr Pavilion will be hosting the Ale and Arty Real Ale and Music Festival at the Pavilion on Friday 29th March and Saturday 30th March.

All proceeds from the popular annual event will be donated to local charities.

There will be in excess of 20 beers available to sample at the festival including all the popular Long Man varieties from Sussex.

There will be a selection of traditional ciders on offer including a Sussex elderflower cider and Tropical Moon, a cider flavoured with mangoes.

On Friday night music will be provided by the Harry Randle Marsh Band and Mad About Motown. On Saturday it’s the turn of The Do Theys and The Chandeliers to take to the stage.

Both sessions start at 7pm and finish at 11pm.

Admission prices are £10 per night or £16 for both evenings.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from the De La Warr Box Office, at www.bexhillbeerfestival.com or on each respective night at the door . Doors open at 7pm.

Richard Harrison, of Bexhill Rotary Club, said: “Based on previous experience both nights are very popular and advance booking is advised so that customers are not disappointed.

Charities being supported by the event this year are St Michaels Hospice, the Sara Lee Trust and Prostate Cancer UK.

