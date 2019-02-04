Beatles last live concert anniversary marked by Hastings band

George Street, in Hastings Old Town, was filled with the sound of the Beatles recently as local band The Kytes marked the 50th anniversary of the band’s last ever live performance on 30th January 1969.

The Beatles, along with Billy Preston, gave their final live performance atop the Apple building at 3 Savile Row, London, in what became the climax of their ‘Let It Be’ film.

At midday on Wednesday 30th January at Butlers Gap, George Street, Hastings Old Town, local band The Kytes paid tribute to the famous Beatles rooftop gig.

Around 100 people turned up to watch the celebration of the famous final Beatles rooftop gig by The Kytes.

The enthusiastic crowd listened to some of the classic sounds of the 1970 Let It Be album such as Get back, Don’t let me down and One after 909.

Terry Drinkwater, from The Kytes, said: “It was great to play this special 50th anniversary gig, replicating the last ever public performance by the legendary Beatles.

“We appreciated great audience support on a bitterly cold day, and look forward to playing again at the 20th Beatles Day on the 7th April at the White Rock Theatre Hastings.”

Hastings Beatles Day runs from 12 noon until 10.30pm on Sunday April 7.

The popular event is celebrating its 13th year and has raised an incredible sum for Macmillan Cancer Support over that period.

It promises a colourful and exciting day with a wide variety of artists and musicians interpreting songs and tunes by the most popular band in history.

There are three stages featuring more than 90 acts during the day.

